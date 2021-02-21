Steve Bruce tells Newcastle fans he is ‘convinced’ they will stay up

Steve Bruce declared his confidence that Newcastle will survive this season despite hovering just three points above the relegation zone.

After Fulham beat Sheffield United on Saturday, Newcastle found themselves at risk of being dragged further into a relegation battle. Despite some moments of promise against Manchester United, they could not get a result to move away from the drop.

Newcastle lost 3-1 at Old Trafford, although Bruce was keen to stress it was a game decided by fine margins.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “When we analyse it, I was very pleased for an hour. We’re disappointed with the first goal.

“It goes in at the keeper’s near post, and he’s going to look at that and we shouldn’t be letting Marcus Rashford cut inside of us.

“We got back into the game, but unfortunately there was an awful deflection on the second goal and the penalty, I don’t know.

“We’ve got fourth officials and VAR. It looks like he stood on his toe. He shouldn’t have gone to ground. It looked very soft.

“In that crucial period a little bit went against us, and losing Joelinton went across us because I thought first half he played very well and gave us a physical presence that we obviously need.

“We sincerely hope that it isn’t long term for Joelinton. He got a whack and he doesn’t know if he’s tweaked his groin, or what it is, but for him to come off it must be a sore one. We don’t think it’s serious.”

Bruce ‘convinced’

Newcastle have lost seven of their nine Premier League games in 2021. They will clearly need to reverse that trend to stay above a revitalised Fulham.

Bruce admits a number of teams are looking over their shoulders at present. Newcastle are one of them, but he remains “convinced” they will stay up.

He added: “Fulham have had a good week and won a couple of games, which at the bottom end of the table is big. But there are a few of us, Brighton, Burnley and maybe Crystal Palace looking over their shoulders.

“I’ve enjoyed coming to Old Trafford and having a go, but I need a few results and I’m quietly confident we’ll get the results.

“My message to the supporters is that I’m convinced we’ll be OK.”

