Newcastle boss Steve Bruce reportedly already knows his fate, if the club is finally taken over by the Saudi Arabian-backed £300million offer.

A St James’ Park takeover has been a constant talking point over the past 18 months after Saudi group, led by Amanda Staveley, previously backed out of a deal due to delays by the Premier League.

However, the deal now looks closer than ever, and a change in ownership appears to involve a change of manager. Indeed, the Independent states that Bruce could even be sacked before the takeover is completed.

Bruce now faces an anxious wait as talks develop, although the Daily Mirror states he is already aware of his fate.

The 60-year-old has been in charge on Tyneside since 2019. However, the former Sunderland boss has never really been accepted by the Geordie faithful.

But the Newcastle fans’ main gripe is with current owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley took over the club in 2007 and has seemingly been wanting to sell ever since. Despite that, he has remained at the helm for 14 years – overseeing two relegations in that time.

Ashley’s persistence is expected to finally pay off when he receives the kind of figure he wanted for a sale. But that will also signal the end for Bruce.

The report adds that Bruce did not expect to return after the first Covid-19 lockdown, when the initial deal was being drawn up.

As much as £250m is expected set to be invested in players and infrastructure as the Saudi’s look to rebuild Newcastle.

The club are currently languishing in 19th in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season. That could all be about to change if the Saudi takeover goes through.

Assessing who will be the next Premier League manager to get the sack

Sweden star on Newcastle radar

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce is looking to bring in a midfield star to improve his side, and one international stands out, who is second only to Lionel Messi in one statistic.

Newcastle‘s start to the season has been less than ideal. The Magpies are currently firmly in the Premier League relegation zone, and are yet to win a league game.

While boss Bruce is already under pressure, this start to the season has left him walking on eggshells among fans.

Therefore, Bruce is looking to add some talent to his squad, and lift Newcastle safely away from the drop zone.

The Magpies brought in Joe Willock in the summer, on a deal until 2027. They also looked to bring in a box-to-box midfielder to partner him, and their interest in one man has resurfaced.

That man is Swedish international Jens Cajuste. Cajuste was the subject of bids from Leeds United and Newcastle in the summer, but Midtjylland would not budge.

Cajuste was upset by Midtjylland’s decision not to sell him in the summer, and as a result has only featured three times for the Danish side since.