Steve Bruce is reportedly ‘growing tired’ of the dissatisfaction at Newcastle as rumours of his potential sacking continue.

Bruce took charge of the Magpies in July 2019, weeks after Rafa Benitez left St James’ Park. Despite it being the 60-year-old’s dream job, his arrival was not met with excitement from all Newcastle supporters.

They pointed to his old-fashioned style and lack of ambition. He also lost admirers in the city for managing rivals Sunderland between July 2009 and November 2011.

Bruce has come under intensifying pressure recently due to Newcastle’s poor run of form. They have failed to pick up a win during their first seven Premier League matches.

They sit in 19th going into the international break and are only kept off the foot of the table by Daniel Farke’s Norwich City.

Recent reports have suggested that Bruce could soon be dismissed. Online source Football Insider now give us the latest news on his situation.

They claim that Newcastle chiefs are compiling a list of potential successors to the Englishman. He will not be sacked before their next match, against Tottenham on October 17, but people are working behind the scenes to prepare for that event in the future.

A number of names are being considered although they are not shared by the report.

It’s also written that Bruce is feeling ‘really down’ about Newcastle’s poor form. He is said to be ‘lower than ever before’ and is ‘growing tired’ of receiving the brunt of supporters’ fury.

Many fans are angry at owner Mike Ashley for his continued negligence of the club. But they can sometimes take it out on Bruce as Ashley rarely features at games.

The former Manchester United player raised eyebrows earlier this season when declaring he was content to keep the club ‘ticking along’.

Supporters saw that statement as showing a lack of ambition, explaining why they often end up around the relegation zone.

Bruce, along with the club, is certainly in a precarious position. It could lead to action from board members soon.

Assessing who will be the next Premier League manager to get the sack

Wilder named as Newcastle candidate

The Chronicle goes one better than Football Insider by naming Chris Wilder as a candidate for the job.

Wilder had a hugely successful spell with boyhood club Sheffield United. He took them from League One to the Premier League in just three seasons.

The Blades went on to gain a top ten finish on their return. However, they suffered in their second campaign and were relegated on 23 points.

Wilder still has many admirers across England and he could take over from Bruce at St James’ Park.

Chronicle reporter Lee Ryder writes that the Yorkshireman would ‘love’ a crack at the Newcastle job. He will be a willing applicant, should Bruce be let go in the next few months.

