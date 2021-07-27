Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has registered interest in Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe as he eyes another transfer avenue, a report claims.

The Magpies have yet to make a new signing in this summer’s window. They have welcomed two arrivals, but Yoshinori Muto and Florian Lejuene came back from loan spells. What’s more, the latter – a centre-back – has now joined Alaves on a permanent deal. As such, the search is on to find his replacement.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have eyes on United defender Tuanzebe.

The 23-year-old has been with the Red Devils since youth level, but never made his true breakthrough. Indeed, when potential chances have arisen, new signings have deflated his chances.

Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire have indirectly hampered his progress and now, Raphael Varane is on the verge of joining from Real Madrid.

As such, Bruce – who worked with Tuanzebe while he was on loan at Aston Villa – is targeting a reunion.

The interest in the centre-back comes as Bruce’s latest attempt to strike a transfer breakthrough. He is reportedly pushing the Newcastle hierarchy to spend their money.

Newcastle and Man Utd have discussed a loan or permanent deal for Tuanzebe. Due to the Magpies’ limited budget, though, a temporary switch looks like the best option.

Bruce’s interest in the centre-back has also been spurred by delays over Joe Willock’s potential transfer from Arsenal.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at St James’ Park.

Newcastle also remain in the hunt for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who impressed with West Brom last season. Leeds and Crystal Palace are also eyeing him.

Newcastle eye second Man Utd man

Meanwhile, reports elsewhere claim that Newcastle have interest in United defender Phil Jones.

Like Tuanzebe, he has struggled for game time, although injury has particularly hampered his progress.

Now, he could be offered an Old Trafford escape route with Varane incoming.