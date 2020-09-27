Steve Bruce admits Newcastle ‘got away with murder’ against Tottenham

Steve Bruce admitted that he would have been “devastated” if he was on the other end of the decision that saw Newcastle snatch a draw against Tottenham.

Newcastle were thoroughly outplayed by Spurs, failing to record a shot on target in 90 minutes.

However, they still managed to secure a draw thanks to a controversial late penalty. After a VAR check, the referee decided that Eric Dier had handled the ball in the box.

It comes in the same weekend that Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson described the new handball laws as “nonsense”, and even though Bruce benefitted this time, he too admitted that the rules are problematic.

“I can understand why Spurs will go beserk and Roy Hodgson reacted like he did,” he told Sky Sports. “It is a total nonsense, we should be jumping through hoops but I would be devastated if that was us.

“Maybe Roy is right, maybe we all need to get together. The decisions are ruining the spectacle. We have to get together as managers and say this must stop.

“If our goalkeeper didn’t play as well first half they would have been out of sight. Second half we were better and posed a bit of a threat. Our goalkeeper has got us a point and a decision that went our way.”

‘Got away with murder’

He continued to BBC Sport: “The handball has been around for a hundred years. If it deliberate, no problem, but it has to be clear and obvious. We have lost the plot with it and it loses the spectacle of it.

“Maybe we can do something about it, we seem to have these phases where we take everything literally in the Premier League and maybe we have to say no to it.

“We have got away with murder today. Our goalkeeper has been fantastic but we have been fortunate. I was shaking my head with Roy Hodgson and maybe we can do something about it. It is wrong.”

