Steve Bruce thinks he has said Newcastle didn’t deserve to lose a game they ultimately did “too many times” after their defeat to Wolves.

Newcastle remain winless this season after a 2-1 defeat away at Wolves on Saturday. Hwang Hee-Chan scored a brace for the hosts either side of Jeff Hendrick’s goal for the Magpies. Bruce’s men are lingering in the bottom three as a result.

Fresh reports from The Sun insist there are no plans from Mike Ashley to sack him as his focus remains fixed on a potential sale of the club.

But Bruce will be feeling the pressure from the fans regardless and he knows he can’t keep repeating the same thing.

He said: “There was nothing in it either way. I didn’t think we deserved to get beaten.

“The first thing I always do is analyse myself, could I do anything differently? I always analyse that.

“We will have a look at the game. I didn’t think we deserved to get beaten but I have said that too many times.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

“It is another one which has crept away from us. We’ll go to work again and hopefully we can get some of our injured players back.

“We are in the Premier League, we are one of four (sides) who haven’t had the win. We are still searching for it.

“It’s been so close but I keep saying the same thing, I didn’t think we deserved to lose.”

Lage believes Wolves deserved it

In contrast, it was a positive day for Wolves boss Bruno Lage, who won at Molineux for the first time to bring up a third league victory overall since taking charge.

Lage was pleased with the impact of match winner Hwang, who is on loan from RB Leipzig but has made a quick impression.

A satisfied Lage said: “He has adapted to the Premier League. He fits our way of playing because we need a player like him.

“I believe the players want to play with the ball. Top players can enjoy our game and he is a top player, like the other guys.

“I knew him before because when I was at Benfica I had some reports on him. But it’s not just about Hwang; what I want is to take the best from all the players.

“It was a good feeling during the 90 minutes. We created a lot of chances, we found the right spaces to go and when you look back at the way we scored the two goals it’s a good feeling from our side.

“We created the best chances to win the game.”

READ MORE: Allan Saint-Maximin baffled by bizarre FIFA 22 Newcastle United video