Bruce reveals details of Mike Ashley chat as Newcastle plot transfer moves

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce emerged from his meeting with owner Mike Ashley confident of his support in what remains of the January transfer window.

The pair held talks earlier this week at which Bruce laid out his plans for the way forward at Newcastle.

Asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning how the talks had gone, the 59-year-old replied: “It went very well.

“We just reiterated what I’ve been saying to you guys, we showed what we’re trying to do and he was very supportive of that.

“We’ve got one or two plates spinning and we hope that we can add to the squad by the end of the month. What I’ve said from the start is we’ve got one or two targets in mind; if they don’t come off, then I’m not just going to jump into the window for the sake of it.

“They have to improve us if we’re going to act.”

Bruce hopes to have striker Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Chelsea, but revealed that scans on similar problems suffered by defender Paul Dummett and frontman Dwight Gayle at Wolves last weekend had not yielded good news.

He said: “They’re not great, not great. Dummy’s looks a particularly nasty one and Dwight, we think, is a normal bog-standard one, between four weeks and six weeks, so it’s not great news, I’m afraid.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly ready to rival Lyon in a bid to sign £8.5million winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

French outlet Foot Mercato claims that the Ligue 1 side and Steve Bruce’s men will go head-to-head to try and land the 20-year-old this month.

Gakpo, who came through the youth ranks at PSV, has already clocked up 51 appearances for the first-team, scoring seven goals and laying on 14 assists in that time.

The young attacker, who can play on either wing or centrally at a push, has also scored twice in five appearances for the Netherlands Under-21 side.

Lyon are said to have already opened initial discussions with PSV for Gakpo, but Newcastle are ready to rival the French club’s bid for the forward as Bruce looks for more attacking options. Read more…