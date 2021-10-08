‘Realistic’ Steve Bruce sends classy message to Newcastle’s new owners

Steve Bruce has pleaded with Newcastle’s new owners to be given the chance to show the direction he can take the club in.

Thursday October 7 was a historic day for the club as Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership finally came to an end, with a Saudi-backed consortium completing a £300million takeover.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has proven it’s distinction from the Saudi state. They have taken charge with immediate effect, making the Tyneside outfit the richest club in the Premier League.

But Newcastle find themselves second from bottom in the Premier League table. They are also yet to record a single victory under Bruce this term.

A large majority of the club’s fanbase have been calling for Bruce to be sacked for some time. To that end, PIF now have a big call to make make over the 60-year-old’s future.

But Bruce is remaining defiant, telling the Telegraph: “I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them.

“New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.

Bruce still a Newcastle fan

“Long before I played football, long before I became a manager, I was a Newcastle United fan.

“I’d love to see this club win something, to play in Europe and from everything I’ve heard about these new owners, that is what they want too and they have the money to make it happen.”

The current international break gives PIF time to find a new manager, if they decide to axe Bruce. Indeed, Newcastle’s next match is not until October 17, when they host Tottenham in the Premier League.

