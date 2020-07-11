Bruce hits out at VAR “nonsense” as Watford loss leaves Newcastle fuming

Steve Bruce admitted that it was “difficult to accept” Newcastle’s loss to Watford due to the “nonsense” surrounding VAR.



Dwight Gayle had given the visitors the lead at Vicarage Road before Deeney stepped up to smash home two spot-kicks and earn Watford a 2-1 win as the Hornets took a big step closer to top-flight survival.

Deeney made no mistake in ending a six-game scoring drought after Craig Pawson pointed to the spot following Matt Ritchie’s trip of Kiko Femenia, with the Watford skipper repeating the feat 10 minutes from the end as Ismael Sarr was adjudged to have been fouled by Javier Manquillo.

After the Premier League admitted to making three VAR errors across three games on Thursday night, Bruce was unhappy with the award of both Watford penalties and felt referee Pawson should have made use of his pitchside monitor.

“I thought the first penalty was really, really soft,” he said.

“I thought it was supposed to be clear and obvious and what is the point in sending it to VAR when they are not going to overturn anything any more?

“All this nonsense we have got with VAR, they are supposed to be clear and obvious but they looked remarkably soft to me.

“They looked remarkably soft, especially the first one, it was a massive game for them and gave them a lifeline.

“So let the referee come and look at the monitor because we are not getting the right decisions at the moment in my opinion.

“I don’t know why we don’t ask the referee to come and look at a monitor and why it goes to VAR in a studio with a monitor just to back him up.

“I’m not one to make excuses but to lose games like we did today on those big decisions it is difficult to accept.

“Whether we were naive or they were really soft I will let someone else make that judgement.”