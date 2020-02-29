Bruce warns that Newcastle are one of 10 sides in danger of relegation

Steve Bruce admitted that all the teams in the bottom half of the Premier League – including his Newcastle United – are still in danger of relegation.

Newcastle saw their winless run in the Premier League extend to five games on Saturday, with the Magpies failing to score in each of the last three.

Despite their problems in front of goal, Bruce believed there were improvements in how they attacked against Burnley – even though the 0-0 draw left them just seven points above the drop zone.

“It was a better performance. There are positives I can take and a clean sheet which is important and a point which gets us to the target we want to get to,” he said.

“When you do create chances in the big league you need to take them but we didn’t take them, but I’m pleased we created more and we were a threat.

“We played a back four and two up top which made us more positive. I was pleased with a lot of it and the shots and the attempts – 20 or something – which is a positive.

“We’ll take a point, it wasn’t pretty at times but we were a lot better going forward.

“There are still eight or 10 teams in there and until you get to that magical number and you are in the bottom half of the division you know how hard it is to win a game.”