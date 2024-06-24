Early frontrunner for Scotland job speaks out, as McCoist advises SFA on Steve Clarke future

Scotland must now decide on the future of manager Steve Clarke

David Moyes has spoken about the Scotland job amid calls for him to replace Steve Clarke, while Ally McCoist has provided his verdict on what the Scottish Football Association should do.

Scotland have failed to qualify for the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after their dramatic late defeat to Hungary saw them finish bottom of Group A with just one point. Kevin Csoboth stunned Clarke’s side with a goal in the 10th minute of second-half injury time to help Hungary pick up a 1-0 victory in Stuttgart and salvage their hopes of reaching the latter stages of Euro 2024.

While Hungary will try to cause a shock, Scotland will now travel home after being thrashed by Germany and drawing 1-1 with Switzerland prior to the damaging loss on Sunday.

Scotland’s chances of reaching the round of 16 were reduced by injuries to several important players. Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson did not even travel to Germany, while Kieran Tierney was ruled out for the Hungary game after picking up a hamstring problem against Switzerland.

Despite those huge absences, some members of the Tartan Army are urging the SFA to sack Clarke and bring in a new manager who will help the country get out of their group at either the Euros or World Cup for the very first time.

Former West Ham United, Manchester United and Everton boss Moyes has been mentioned as a potential elite replacement for Clarke in the dugout.

During a new interview, Moyes has hinted that both he and Clarke may need time away from management, calming speculation about a big summer switch.

“I believe the Scotland job would be a good job for any manager,” he said.

Steve Clarke sack: David Moyes breaks silence on Scotland job

“Some managers know when they’ve worked hard over a few years they need a break and have to take a bit of time before you do anything.

“You know me, I’m always going to stick up for managers. None of you can say Steve Clarke hasn’t done a fantastic job for Scotland.

“Last night was probably a night where he would be disappointed. The Germany game will live with him forever because he’s opening the tournament and we just didn’t play as well as we should have done. But Steve’s done a brilliant job.”

Former Scotland and Rangers star McCoist, meanwhile, has told the SFA to let Clarke decide his future and not to wield the axe straight away.

“Do not make any knee-jerk reaction,” he said. “The one thing Steve Clarke deserves is time for everybody to mull things over. Maybe go on a wee holiday, get a break – he’ll decide what he wants to do.

“He’ll come back, have a chat with the bosses at the SFA and they can discuss the whole thing.”

McCoist added: “David Moyes, of course he’ll be an option. [But] I’m not sure there’s that many other options out there. I’ll be quite happy for him [Clarke] to continue, I genuinely would.”

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has criticised Scotland for not giving their fans ‘value for money’.

‘Scotland were poor’ – Ruthless pundit

“It wasn’t like they crashed out – it was more like they got a shepherd’s crook and got hooked out, didn’t they? I think it was poor. I think that the Scotland team were poor,” he said.

“They set a low standard and managed to achieve it. Some of that is down to the manager, some of it is on the players and some of it is on the bigger players.

“I think that Scotland are a better side than what they showed in this tournament – I think they set the tone in the first game and from that point on they were struggling to regain some sort of balance.

“I don’t think they were good last night. I don’t think they deserved to win the game – they can scream and shout about an Argentinian referee.

“He didn’t give a penalty, but I don’t think that determines the outcome of the game definitely and I don’t think they deserved much from that game because they weren’t great either.

“From the Scottish fans’ point of view, all joking to one side, the fans are great. They’ve got four per cent of the nation over here supporting the country which is a remarkable statistic and I don’t think the players or the manager gave them value for money.”

Quizzed on what he expected from the Scotland players, Jordan replied: “Better. I anticipated more.

“There were no great sides in this group – the Swiss were alright, Hungary were poor and we’re yet to see what Germany really are but they made light work of you [Scotland].”