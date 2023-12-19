Steve Cooper sack: Former Tottenham boss ‘set’ to become new Nottingham Forest manager ‘imminently’

Fabrizio Romano has shockingly confirmed that former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to replace Steve Cooper as Nottingham Forest manager.

Cooper has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks, with the Tricky Trees’ poor run of form plunging them into a relegation battle.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League table – just five points adrift from the bottom three.

Dropping to the Championship would be a massive blow for Forest, especially given they have signed a whopping 44 players (including current loanees) since being promoted back into the top flight in 2022.

Cooper remains a very popular figure among the Forest fans for helping secure that promotion, despite the club failing to win in their last six games.

A recent report from Football Insider even claimed that Forest’s staff have ‘begged’ owner Evangelos Marinakis not to sack Cooper.

However, a shock update from Romano has now claimed that Marinakis has decided to appoint Nuno, even though, as it stands, Cooper remains in post at the City Ground.

As you can imagine, the way that Cooper has been treated by the club’s hierarchy has not gone down well with the Forest supporters.

Nuno Espirito Santo ‘set’ to replace Steve Cooper at Forest

According to Romano, Nuno is currently on his way to England to finalise his appointment as the new Forest manager.

“Understand Nuno Espírito Santo is on his way to England right now — as he’s set to sign as new Nottingham Forest head coach,” Romano wrote on X.

“Agreement imminent, he will replace Steve Copper if all goes to plan.”

Nuno most recently managed Saudi club Al-Ittihad. He was sacked in November after they went on a poor run of form.

Prior to that, the Portuguese coach had an underwhelming five months at the helm at Tottenham. He was sacked by Spurs after the London club lost five matches in seven, with his final game being a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Nuno certainly had success with Wolves, though. He got them promoted back into the Premier League in 2018, and helped them qualify for Europe for the first time since 1981 in 2019.

Forest will hope that he can replicate that level of success at the City Ground, with Nuno reportedly set to replace Cooper ‘imminently.

His first job though, of course, will be to guide the Tricky Trees away from the bottom three.

