Steve Cooper admitted he didn’t feel anything special about returning to Swansea as Nottingham Forest defeated his former club 4-1.

Goals from Philip Zinckernagel, Lewis Grabban, Brennan Johnson and Cafu secured a humiliating defeat of Swansea away from home. The game was Cooper’s first return to the Swansea.com stadium since leaving the club in summer. However, the 41-year-old claimed the emphatic victory felt just like any other three points.

Speaking after the match, he said: “Honestly, it doesn’t feel more special.

“The person who thought about coming back the least was me, I was just so focused on the game.

“Honestly. I had a lot of messages saying good luck going back.

“I am thinking ‘Am I missing a trick here?’ But I am that ingrained in doing a good job for Forest, like I was here and like I was with England (Under-17s).”

Cooper has lost just once of his 14 games in charge of Forest, with his side now sitting just four points off the play-off positions.

And Cooper acknowledged that the performance in South Wales was one of their best to date.

“Tactically we were perfect. We came here to win, full of confidence, expecting to win the game, but we knew we had to do it in a certain way.

“The guys played the game-plan exactly as we wanted it to go.

“We accepted Swansea would have more of the ball and make more passes, but where that happens is the most important thing.”

Forest boss will not entertain offers for talented youngster

20-year-old Brennan Johnson impressed against Swansea, contributing both a goal and an assist.

With his impressive performances catching attention, rumours have been circling of potential interest in the youngster.

However, Cooper insisted the winger will remain a Forest player beyond the January window.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“I’ve been very clear about that situation – and the phone’s off anyway,” Cooper said.

“But he only wants to get better and he’s having some real defining moments in games.

“Sometimes you have to be careful with young players when you talk them up because their minds can wander.

“But he’s really coming of age. He can play, he’s a threat and he’s learning every part of the game now.”

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign former Benfica man