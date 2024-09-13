Exclusive interview: Steve Evans predicts PL move for Rotherham youngster dubbed the next John Stones

Rotherham boss Steve Evans has exclusively told TEAMtalk that he expects Premier League clubs to come calling for teenage sensation Harrison Duncan.

The 16-year-old defender is already on the radar of several clubs higher up the football pyramid and he looks set to make his professional debut soon.

Duncan is earning rave reviews at Rotherham after being spotted playing for non-league side Doncaster City and making the move to the League One club.

The 6ft, 3in centre-back is on the fringes of the Rotherham first-team after impressing for the club’s youth team and he has been training regularly with the Millers’ senior squad.

Duncan, who is dominant in both boxes, has been likened to John Stones, who came through the ranks at Barnsley before becoming a Premier League and England star at Everton and Manchester City.

Evans believes Rotherham have a potential star in the making in Duncan. He is hoping to keep him at the club for as long as possible before bigger clubs try and lure him away.

“We just signed him from Doncaster City after he was recommended to me by someone who has spotted some gems like Ronaldo Vieira and Siriki Dembele for me in the past,” Evans told TEAMtalk.

“Harrison is just 16 but the football he has been playing has been outstanding for someone so young.

“He has been around the first-team training and in practice games he has come up against experienced strikers like Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jordan Hugill and Sam Nombe – boys who have gone for big money – and he has held his own against them.

“In the youth team, he has already had a couple of man-of-the-match performances and we think very highly of him.

“However, the most important thing is for Harrison to keep his feet on the ground and continue to work hard and develop as that is so important at his age.”

Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on Duncan

TEAMtalk understands that Duncan’s potential has already alerted a number of clubs in the Premier League and Evans is realistic enough to accept he will move onto bigger and better things if he continues his meteoric rise.

“After his second game for the youth team I had two managers from Championship clubs on to me asking about Harrison, but I just want to let the boy develop and nurture his talent,” added Evans.

“I think he could easily go to the youth teams of the top clubs in the Premier League and flourish.

“If Harrison keeps grounded, I believe he will have a really big future ahead of him and although I would love that to be with us I am realistic to know that once the big clubs come calling it will be hard to keep him.”

