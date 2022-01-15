Cardiff City boss admits interest in Man City starlet after ruthless warning

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison has confirmed his side are interested in Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle.

Speaking after Cardiff were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers, Morison admitted his side must improve and fast. The Welsh outfit currently sit 21st in the table, and are just four points above the relegation zone. However, the boss has confirmed one target he hopes to bring in this month to improve his squad.

“Yeah, he is a player that we like, a player that we have looked at,” Morison said of Doyle to WalesOnline.

“Until it’s done, let’s not commit to anything just yet.”

Doyle, 20, was sent out on loan to German side Hamburg at the start of this season.

However, his deal was cut short last week as the young midfielder struggled for game time in the German second division.

Now, numerous Championship clubs are interested in acquiring the former U23 Man City captain in the January window.

But Cardiff are hoping they can fight off competition and land Doyle on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Morison also admitted further improvements are necessary to secure safety this campaign.

As his side failed to score once again, the boss made a stern warning to his squad’s attacking players.

He said: “We need to be better in the final third. We have got to put the ball in the back of the net.

“And if the boys in the dressing room are not capable of doing it, we will try and get people who are better at doing it.

“Like I said to the players in there, ‘Don’t make me go and get someone for the final third from elsewhere’.”

Boss offers brutal analysis following fifth winless game

Cardiff’s loss to promotion-pushing Blackburn was their fifth game without a win inside the Championship.

In that time, The Bluebirds have picked up just two points from a possible 15.

Morison acknowledged this, and accepted things need to get better throughout 2022.

He said: “I watched the game and we are getting it from A to B to C really well, controlled, and we are doing it a hell of a lot,” Morison said after the match.

“Two-thirds of it is excellent, but the final third has got to be better. We cannot keep saying, ‘Oh, we were unlucky, oh the keeper made an unbelievable save’.

“There are too many games where we have done that. Hull at home, QPR at home, Blackburn at home.

“No one can tell me we weren’t as good as Blackburn today. But we haven’t put the ball in the back of the net. So, ultimately, we are not as good.

