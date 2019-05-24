Steve Nicol tells Liverpool they would be ‘crazy’ to let star leave on cheap

Former Liverpool star Steve Nicol has told the Reds that they would be ‘absolutely crazy’ to let James Milner leave on the cheap this summer.

The 33-year-old started in Liverpool‘s unbelievable comeback victory over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals and could play in the final on June 1.

However, the former Leeds United and Manchester City midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season – although The Times suggest he has signed a one-year extension that simply hasn’t been announced.

“Absolutely no chance he goes anywhere other than his car to drive to Anfield to sign a new deal,” Nicol told ESPN.

“It would be absolutely crazy, he’s been a huge part of this year again.

“Regardless of his age, Liverpool will need him next year.

“Maybe he won’t play as many games, but he’ll be needed for cover all around the field.”