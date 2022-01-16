Steven Gerrard closes in as Sheffield United target veteran replacement

Sheffield United are reportedly interested in Stoke City goalkeeper Frank Fielding, as personal terms between Aston Villa and Robin Olsen are agreed.

Olsen has been out of favour with the Blades after a poor run of form at the start of this campaign. The Swedish international has been second-choice to Wes Foderingham since November, and the club have been urged by former United ‘keeper Paddy Kenny to cut ties. Now, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are already looking to replace Olsen with veteran shot-stopper Fielding.

According to journalist Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (16.01.21, Pg. 60), United view Fielding as a potential new back-up goalkeeper.

The 33-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Stoke City since joining last summer.

The Blackburn-born man has also not featured in the Championship since the 2019/20 season with Millwall.

But with Olsen looking set to join Steven Gerrard’s side, the Blades are desperate to find a new ‘keeper before the window ends.

They may however face some competition, with Derby County also interested in re-signing Fielding to their squad.

Wayne Rooney is rumoured to be very keen on signing a new goalkeeper, with Fielding high on his list of potential targets.

Sheffield United players issued stern warning

United’s assistant manager Stuart McCall has warned players they cannot hide behind excuses ahead of Tuesday’s fixture against Preston North End.

His side were beaten 2-0 by Derby County at the weekend, and were by far second-best on the day.

COVID-19 cancellations meant United escaped a busy festive period, with many players only recently returning to training.

However, McCall refused to accept any excuses ahead of their next match-up.

He said: “It’s OK for other people to say that because if we say it then it is an excuse. We don’t want to give the players any excuses whatsoever.

“The momentum was halted a little bit after the win at Fulham. We’re coming off the back of winning four games on the bounce but no, we can’t have any excuses.

“If we were a little bit rusty, we can’t be rusty on Tuesday night. There’s no excuse then.”

