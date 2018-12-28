Steven Gerrard cools talk of succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Steven Gerrard has played down talk that he will be the automatic choice to replace Jurgen Klopp when the German leaves Liverpool.

The former Liverpool skipper took over at Ibrox in the summer, just 18 months after he returned to Anfield, initially as an academy coach before becoming the U18s manager.

However, when Rangers came knocking in the summer he could not turn down the job and in an interview with Jamie Carragher in the Telegraph he says he is fully focused on Rangers, despite the general consensus that it will only be as matter of time before he succeeds Klopp at Anfield.

“Liverpool have one of the best managers in the world and are flying high. Just because you have been a successful player does not mean you have the divine right to be next in the queue,” said Gerrard.

“Just because you are popular with the fans it does not make you the right man to replace Klopp, if and when he goes. It is very presumptuous. It is also disrespectful to Rangers given the size of this club and everything they have gone through to just assume I have come here to learn and use it as a stepping stone to Liverpool. I do not see it like that, although that talk is something I cannot control.

“I am desperate to be successful at Rangers. I understand the size of the club, and how much the fans want success. I am committed to it. I am giving everything I have got. Whether that leads to an extension here or on to a different challenge, I don’t know. That would depend on the challenge.

“But I do not see myself as someone who will end up managing 10 or 12 different clubs, going here there and everywhere and different countries. Right now, I just don’t see that. And this job has all my attention.”

Gerrard has enjoyed plenty of succees so far at Ibrox, but says the most difficult time he has endured in Scotland were the eight days after Rangers went top of the league.

Gerrard added: “You can’t come in here and say, ‘This is a four or five-year project’ like I have heard Liverpool managers say. I am not naïve. This is a club which is all about results, just as it was at Liverpool. If you don’t get them people get carried away, and if you do it is the same and the expectations go through the roof as has happened recently.