Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will likely be tempted to quit Ibrox to join Newcastle United, according to one former teammate.

The Magpies are all of a sudden in dreamland after PIF’s takeover made them the wealthiest football club in world football. And with money seemingly no object when it comes to strengthening the side, Newcastle will soon become major players in the Premier League.

On Friday, the first name of that rebuild was suggested to be former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho.

There’s even been talk of a fanciful move for Kylian Mbappe, with new director Amanda Staveley answering those rumours.

Perhaps the first objective for Newcastle though will be their manager. To that end, reports claim current incumbent Steve Bruce is facing the chop. To that end, the Daily Telegraph reports that a pay-off worth £8m is being prepped. Not bad work if you can get it!

Bruce though appears determined to retain his diginity and has sent the club’s new owners this classy message.

Were he to be sacked, reports have already started swirling over who could be brought into the hotseat.

And with Gerrard’s name being mentioned, he appears someone in PIF’s thinking.

He’s enjoyed great success with Rangers since cutting his managerial teeth with the Gers. Their title win last season ended a run of nine successive years as champions for rivals Celtic.

Gerrard, though, is strongly tipped to one day succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss. However, many believe he needs to make another step up first – and one observer claims the Newcastle job could tempt him.

“The investment is there for Steven Gerrard to go and be Newcastle manager,” former Anfield teammate Charlie Adam told PLZ Football Show.

“He could go and have £150million to spend. Do I think he’ll go? No, I think he will see out the job he has at Rangers.

“He’s got a good job there, and he knows what he is doing.”

Adam though claims Gerrard could see the Newcastle job as the next step up the ladder.

“Long-term though, is this (going to Newcastle) the stepping stone to get the Liverpool job? Maybe.

“If there is the right project available any manager will have to look at it.”

Paulo Fonseca also on Newcastle list

As well as Gerrard, Newcastle are also reportedly interested in Paulo Fonseca.

As per the Daily Mirror, the former Roma boss is on PIF’s two-man shortlist to succeed Bruce should the axe fall.

Fonseca had agreed a two-year deal with Tottenham to succeed Jose Mourinho during the summer. It was suggested he was the north Londoners’ top choice, having been excited by the prospect of his attacking brand of football.

However, the move was ultimately blocked by director Fabio Paractici, who had other ideas. Indeed, the Portuguese coach was already working on his pre-season plans for Spurs when the move was blocked. He’s revealed all in this candid interview.

Fonseca remains without a club, having departed Roma over the summer.

But he may not have long to wait for his next job amid claims he’s very much in Newcastle’s thinking.

