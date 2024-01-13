Steven Gerrard gunning for Chelsea and Aston Villa raids, with both deals approved by Prem pair

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq are determined to turn the club’s poor fortunes around and are targeting a Chelsea defender and Aston Villa winger this month, according to reports.

Al-Ettifaq are not one of the four Saudi Pro League clubs controlled by the Public Investment Fund. The lucky quartet are Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli and it’s those clubs where the bulk of the superstar names have gone.

That’s left Ettifaq boss Gerrard shopping for lesser-heralded players. Among the club’s overseas contingent includes Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray.

However, Henderson has already soured on life in the middle east and hopes to return to Europe this month.

Ajax are exploring a move, while Italian giant Juventus are also in the mix if a loan exit is possible.

But today’s update regards arrivals and one look at the table suggests they’re very much required. After just 19 matches played in the Saudi Pro League, Gerrard’s men already sit a mammoth 28 points off table toppers Al-Hilal.

To remedy their woes, moves for Chelsea centre-back Malang Sarr and Aston Villa winger Bertrand Traore are wanted.

Chelsea, Aston Villa open for business

Firstly, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs revealed Ettifaq’s interest in signing Traore on X. The 28-year-old winger is on the periphery at Villa Park and has racked up just 43 minutes of action this term.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Villa boss Unai Emery confirmed Traore is one of two first-teamers he’ll gladly sell this window.

Traore is out of contract at season’s end too, meaning a January sale would be the dream scenario for high-flying Villa.

Elsewhere, Football London bring news of Gerrard sizing up Chelsea’s forgotten defender Malang Sarr.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made a single matchday squad for the Blues this term and the report confirms Chelsea are open to severing ties this month.

In fact, Football London even go so far as to label Chelsea ‘keen’ to get Sarr off their books.

Sarr was a free agent signing in 2020 following expiry of his contract with Nice. His career at Stamford Bridge has never taken flight, with the defender limited to just 21 appearances, all of which came in the 2021/22 season.

Sarr is under contract with Chelsea until 2025, thus giving the Blues more breathing room if a sale this month doesn’t come to fruition.

