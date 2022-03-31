Steven Gerrard identifies four new arrivals as part of Aston Villa squad overhaul

Steven Gerrard wants to bring in four new signings to bolster his ranks while a host of players look to be heading for the exit door as part of a mass squad overhaul at Aston Villa.

Gerrard will get his first real chance to make big changes when the transfer window re-opens. The summer is usually the time when the big deals go down and Gerrard has big plans. Reports claim it involves at least four new arrivals.

It is no surprise to see that Philippe Coutinho remains top of the to-do list. The Brazilian has been a revelation since arriving on loan from Barcelona and is a priority for Villa.

Coutinho the top target

A £33million permanent switch is in the pipeline but Coutinho has yet to give a formal answer. The playmaker would not be short of options after shining back in the Premier League. Indeed Arsenal have been linked with a move to lure him away.

Even so it looks as though Coutinho has already made his mind up and will stay with Villa. His relationship with Gerrard is as solid as they come and will win the day. But until the deal is done Villa fans will not be able to breathe easy.

According to the Birmingham Mail another priority is to keep Ashley Young on board for another year. Young will be out of contract at the end of the season but Gerrard is keen to keep him.

The 36-year-old has made 19 appearances for Villa this season and has proven his worth. His experience and versatility is a huge plus for Gerrard and it is no surprise he wants to keep him.

Talks are said to have progressed during the international break and a deal could be imminent.

As far as other targets go, Gerrard is out to bolster his midfield. Keeping John McGinn will be key following interest from rival clubs. But he expects him to stay and needs players to provide competition in that area.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is known to be a target but he looks set to stay at Elland Road. Yves Bissouma at Brighton is also on the radar and could be picked up at a good price. The Malian will soon be entering the final year of his contract and Brighton could cash in.

Steven Gerrard eyes Suarez reunion

Gerrard also wants competition for Lucas Digne at left-back with Bologna’s Aaron Hickey a target. There is also talk of a reunion with Luis Suarez who is set to leave Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

Reports claim that Gerrard could be armed with a £100million transfer kitty this summer. But that could also be boosted by players heading for the exit door.

Matty Cash is not for sale but Villa may have to fend off offers from abroad. However a host of players will be made available in what looks like being a hectic summer.

