Steven Gerrard knows exactly why Rodgers will take Leicester job

Steven Gerrard claims the lure of the Premier League is too strong for Brendan Rodgers to resist after the Celtic manager closed in on his return to England with Leicester.

The Northern Irishman is on the brink of being announced as the new Foxes manager in succession to Claude Puel, who was sacked by the club in the wake of their 4-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

Former Liverpool manager Rodgers has led Celtic to back-to-back Trebles in Scotland and Rangers boss Gerrard admits it is probably the right time for him to return south of the border.

“I have worked with Brendan so I know he is a very good coach,” Gerrard said on Tuesday. “It seems (the lure of Premier League has been a big factor) otherwise he’d have declined the opportunity to talk to Leicester.

“I’m not really surprised by the timing because these things happen. Brendan has done ever so well at Celtic over the years so it’s no surprise that other clubs are watching him and wanting to acquire his services.”

Rangers now look a good bet to finish second this season after opening up a five-point gap to third-placed Aberdeen, while the gap to table-toppers Celtic is eight points ahead of their clash with Dundee on Wednesday.

And Gerrard admits he has been impressed with the desire of his squad to impress.

“I have been more impressed with the hunger of the groups, there is always a danger the players think they can just turn up but they have to show the same intensity,” he added.

“We have shown a very good reaction and played with a lot of freedom.

“Alfredo (Morelos) is available tomorrow, (Andy) Halliday and (Matt) Polster are both doubts, I had hoped to include Polster tomorrow.

“Halliday has been excellent, every job I have asked him to do he does well. He has been a leader on and off the pitch and it’s great to have him here.

“He has a little bit of a tight groin at the moment, Andy would play with four injuries so I might have to be sensible.”

Rangers’ fixture against 10th-placed Dundee at Ibrox on Wednesday will see Glen Kamara, who joined Gerrard’s side in January, go up against his former team.

“Kamara has spoke well about Dundee and his time there, I’m sure he is looking forward to facing his old team,” Gerrard said.

“I know Kamara was a bargain, he is a top player. He was schooled well at Arsenal and Neil McCann did a great job with him at Dundee.”

