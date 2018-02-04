Steven Gerrard lifts lid on why Arsenal stars wanted Sanchez out

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard claims he knows why Arsenal players all so desperately wanted Alexis Sanchez out of the club.

The Chilean was undoubtedly one of the Gunners’ star players but his refusal to sign a new contract with the club cast a long shadow and he was eventually allowed to join Manchester United in a swap deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

And Gerrard has claimed that Sanchez was “toxic” around the club and it was a good job they granted his leaving wish.

“With Sanchez going, it seemed to me that it was going toxic in the dressing room,” Gerrard in his role as a pundit told BT Sport.

“I think all of the players might have gone into their shell with all of the problems he was causing.

“It is a clean slate and everybody else might get a bit of confidence from that.”

Gerrard’s claims certainly seemed to be in evidence on Saturday evening as Arsenal’s new-look side destroyed Everton 5-1, with Arsene Wenger explaining why he was do desperate for Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to link up with the Gunners.

