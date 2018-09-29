Roberto Firmino is Liverpool’s most-important player and key to what Steven Gerrard describes as the club’s “best squad for a long time”.

The Rangers manager has watched with pride at the way Liverpool have won six out of six matches in the Premier League this season – though Jurgen Klopp readily admits that record will be handed the severest of tests when they face midweek cup victors Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday teatime.

Mohamed Salah earned many of the Liverpool plaudits last season, while the likes of James Milner and Sadio Mane have enjoyed the limelight this campaign for their brilliant campaigns.

But Gerrard reckons Brazil forward Firmino – who has two goals and two assists in the league, and also scored the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – is the Reds’ most important star and the one they can ill-afford to lose.

“Firmino is an absolute genius when you watch him close up,” said Gerrard.

“He’s as interested in setting up a goal as scoring one.”

Rangers manager Gerrard acknowledged Liverpool’s other frontline forwards – Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – are vital to their success but added: “The key is Firmino.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he added: “They’ve got decent back-up – if they were to lose Salah or Mane, Daniel Sturridge seems to be in good shape and scoring goals and then they’ve got Divock Origi and Dominic Solanke.”

Liverpool signed Firmino from Hoffenheim in 2015, shortly after Gerrard’s final season as a Reds player. The former England midfielder returned to Anfield as a youth coach until his move to Ibrox in May.

“Every time I received the ball he was always available and looking for other players – he’s a dream to play with,” said Gerrard.

Gerrard won the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three League Cups during his 17 seasons at Anfield but said his Liverpool sides “were short in certain positions” in failing to win the Premier League title.

“I look at Liverpool now and can’t find any weaknesses when they’re at full strength,” he said.

“This is a lot stronger than the team I played in – it’s Liverpool’s best squad for a very long time.

“The only thing they haven’t got going for them is the experience. As someone who went very close, we lacked that experience.”

