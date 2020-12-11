Gerrard opens up on Rangers being linked with ‘fabulous’ Chelsea star

Steven Gerrard has played down reports that Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could return to Rangers on loan.

Gilmour is currently working his way back from a four-month injury layoff after breaking into the Chelsea first team last season.

The Scotland youth international has wasted no time in getting back up to speed. Gilmour was chosen as the man of the match on his first Champions League start when Chelsea drew with Krasnodar this week.

Amid his return to action, there have been rumours of a loan exit in January for the midfielder. He may need to continue his development elsewhere if he wants regular gametime.

Reports suggested that Rangers could be a potential taker for Gilmour. He previously came through their youth ranks before leaving for Chelsea when he was 16.

Rangers boss Gerrard used to be international teammates with Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard – who has high hopes for Gilmour.

Despite the obvious link, Gerrard has now denied that Rangers are in the market for Gilmour, even though he is a “fabulous” talent.

“There is always a lot of paper talk and a lot of speculation about a lot of players,” Gerrard said.

“From what I see from afar, I think Billy Gilmour is pretty settled at Chelsea. He has obviously had an injury. Every time I listen to Frank he is really happy with the player.

“He’s a fabulous little player but there has been no contact between the clubs or the managers.

“I know Frank extremely well and I know his coaching staff extremely well. I think that’s just people putting two and two together and looking for stories.

“There is nothing in it from our side but what I will say is that he is a fabulous little player and we wish him well.”

Italian option for Gilmour?

While that rules Rangers out, there could still be several suitors if Chelsea want to send Gilmour out on loan for half a season.

Recent reports indicated that Serie A side Napoli have an interest in the player. They have been monitoring his progress ever since his first team breakthrough.

It has been claimed that Napoli could explore a loan-to-buy deal, but Chelsea would not be so keen to include a clause for a permanent deal. They firmly see Gilmour’s future at Stamford Bridge in the long-term.

