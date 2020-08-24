Steven Gerrard has conceded that Ryan Kent will “probably” sign for for Leeds if the Premier League new boys increase their bid.

Rangers boss Gerrard revealed on Friday his club rejected a £10million bid for the former Liverpool forward.

Gerrard said the bid was “nowhere near” Kent’s valuation and warned Leeds to “really think hard” before making another approach.

According to The Scottish Sun on Sunday, Leeds have not given up and are willing to press on.

The Whites will increase their offer from £10million to £14million in a bid to tempt Gerrard into doing business.

What’s more, Leeds are also willing to double Kent’s salary to £50,000 per week. The newspaper says Marcelo Bielsa’s side hope that will be enough to secure a deal.

Furthermore, Gerrard has suggested he could be powerless to prevent the winger moving to Leeds. That’s after the Liverpool legend suggested a clause in his contract could force Rangers’ hand.

“Every player has different things in their contracts, that’s just the way it is,” he said.

“Negotiations take place between each individual and the club and it’s not my place to divulge what is in an individual’s contract.

“What I will say is that if the valuation of any player is met then as much as I would like the final say on it, it will probably be taken out of my hands.”

Kent is a long-term target for Marcelo Bielsa and Gerrard admits if United want him, they’ll probably get him.

“I’m a realist,” he said. “I’m not soft, I’m not stupid. I realise the power of Leeds now that they are a Premier League team. I get it.

“They have also got to respect and understand that he is one of our main players. He is a fantastic player.

“We have spent two years trying to build something here that is competitive. And he is a big part of that jigsaw.

“So he is someone that we want to fight to keep. But, you know, everyone has a number, a valuation. Right now, where it stands, Leeds are nowhere near that.”

LEEDS IN THREE-WAY BATTLE FOR BRUGGE HITMAN

More recently, reports claim Club Brugge forward Emmanuel Dennis is a target for Leeds.

Dennis has risen to prominence over the last three seasons in Belgium, scoring twice in the 2019/20 Champions League.

Now, reports say Arsenal and Everton are also keen on the 22-year-old.

It’s reported the Belgians will be happy to sell Dennis this summer if they get an offer of €40m. The striker has scored 27 goals in 96 games for them, leading to his high valuation.

