Everton have seen their offer of £5m for Rangers youngster Nathan Patterson knocked back – but Steven Gerrard has sent the Merseysiders hope that a deal could yet be secured.

The 19-year-old turned heads with his displays for the Glaswegians towards the end of last season. And he was called up to the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship. The right-back is clearly an exciting talent but has little experience at the top level.

James Tavernier is Steven Gerrard’s first-choice right-back but Patterson excelled when deputising for his skipper towards the end of 2020-2021. He made three starts among seven top-flight appearances and has enjoyed 17 outings in all competitions for the Gers.

Seamus Coleman is still the Toffees’ number one right-back. The Republic of Ireland full-back has made 352 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Coleman showed his experience in largely frustrating Leeds’ Jack Harrison on Saturday. However, at 32, Everton know the full-back is now in the autumn of his career.

As such, they were reported to have lodged a £5m offer for Patterson over the weekend. The teenager has reportedly been identified by Rafa Benitez’s scouts as a long-term successor for the Irishman.

The Liverpool Echo report however, that Rangers have rejected the Toffees’ approach for Patterson.

They report is uncertain as to whether Everton will raise their offer for the teenager. However, Gers boss Gerrard admits their prized assets could leave if the price is right.

Quoted by the Daily Record, Gerrard said of the reported offer: “Not to my knowledge.

“I’m sure the right person will tell me if that’s the case and if there’s truth in it.

“I hear a lot of noise and a lot of rumours. A lot of talk about a lot of our players.

“The only people I listen to in this situation are Ross Wilson and the board. If any bids land and they’re respectable then we’ll discuss them.”

Alan Hutton praise for Patterson

Former Rangers and Tottenham full-back Alan Hutton, meanwhile, reckons Patterson can play at the top for a number of years.

“I’ve watched Paterson quite closely and I really like what I see, especially when he got thrown in at the deep end in the European games,” Hutton said.

“He handled himself so well for a young lad of 19. I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops.

“It’s going to be a battle between him and Tavernier. It’s intriguing because Patterson has the tools to become a top player for Rangers. There’s also a space he can fill for Scotland but he needs to be playing at club level first.”

Everton have so far acted with prudence during the summer window. Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan have arrived on free transfers. The Toffees though did spend £1.8m to bring in Demarai Gray from Bayer Leverkusen.

