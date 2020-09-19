Steven Gerrard has admitted to having ‘butterflies’ over Liverpool’s latest signing and has also commented on the return of Gareth Bale.

Bale’s signing would represent a major coup for Tottenham – but Gerrard is more excited about his old club doing a deal for Thiago Alcantara.

Wales star Bale is set to head back to Spurs on a one-year loan deal, seven years after he left for Real Madrid.

His arrival back in England to complete the transfer overshadowed a shrewd piece of Liverpool business on Friday.

The reigning Premier League champions completed the signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich for an initial £20million.

And it’s fair to say that Anfield legend is a big fan of the Spaniard. However, he fielded questions on Bale first.

“I think it’s a fantastic coup for Tottenham,” Rangers boss Gerrard said at his pre-match press conference on Bale. “I think you’re talking about a world class individual but to be honest I am more excited about Thiago.

“He’s the one that’s got me butterflies in my stomach. My focus down there is Liverpool not Tottenham.

“But it’s a fantastic coup. Gareth Bale is world class and you don’t want to see players like that sitting on the bench, frustrated and not playing.

“We want to see these players live and playing again. I’m sure he will add an awful lot to the Premier League.

“But the butterflies in my stomach will be for Thiago – sorry about that.”

KLOPP ADMITS THIAGO SURPRISE

Jurgen Klopp says new signing Thiago Alcantara surprised him with his desire to become part of the club’s project.

The Spaniard has explained how he has achieved one of his long-term goals by joining the Premier League champions.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp also expressed his delight at the deal, revealing how chats with the player helped him realise the 29-year-old’s long-standing wish of a deal.

“Great! Absolutely great. I’m really happy that it finally worked out and we could just do it,” Klopp said of the move. “It’s very exceptional because in our situation, a lot of people around us talk constantly – ‘What are you doing? – bam, bam, bam.

“Then preparing something like this, working on all different things you have to work in a transfer like this – with thinking about a player like him already is a joy, to be honest, because it gives us obviously some options.

“Then you get in contact with the boy and then you realise, OK, he obviously likes this project as well pretty much, even before he is here, which was really nice.”

