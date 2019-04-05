Steven Gerrard reveals summer transfer plans for Rangers

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists there will not be wholesale changes at Ibrox in the summer.

With six Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures remaining, the Light Blues are 13 points behind rivals Celtic, who are closing in on their eighth successive title with the prospect of an unprecedented domestic triple treble still alive.

Gerrard brought in a new team of players and more last summer in a massive turnaround and augmented his squad further in January in his bid to wrest the title back from Parkhead and get back on the trophy trail.

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Motherwell, the former Liverpool and England captain admitted it was “impossible” to talk numbers with regards changes he will make at the end of the season but stressed the focus will be on quality.

Gerrard, who will be in the Fir Park stand as he serves a one-game touchline ban for comments made towards referee Bobby Madden after last Sunday’s defeat at Celtic, said: “The only thing I will say is we will try to add more quality which will make our 11 stronger which will naturally make the squad stronger.

4

“There won’t be wholesale changes like there was last season.

“We felt that was needed at the time.

“We don’t think we are as far away as certain people think we are or maybe the gap in terms of points. We don’t think we are that far away but it is quite clear that we do need to add more quality to make us improve and grow.”