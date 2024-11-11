Steven Gerrard is safe in the Saudi Pro League, but could choose to leave anyway

Steven Gerrard is unlikely to be sacked by the Saudi Pro League given his standing, but he is eyeing a return to the United Kingdom in any case, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Saudi Pro League is trying to become one of the best leagues in world football and has been working to attract some of the biggest names to the nation.

It has the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in terms of payer talent, but it also has some huge-name managers.

One of which is Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who has been the manager of Al-Ettifaq since July 2023. He has been a favourite of the fans and has overseen the huge change of the club but results are not good this season and many are questioning his position and calling for change in the dugout.

His club are currently 12th out of 18 sides in the Saudi Pro League, having won just three of 10 games so far this season.

No manager is ever truly safe but sources have stated that the former England international has a much larger role in the league than just management. He is also seen as a brand ambassador and part of his role is selling the league to many people oversees.

His name alone brings in a lot of media coverage and interest in him keeps eyes on the league from many overseas. This is the kind of attention those running the league want as it gets eyes on the league and ensures it continues to be spoken about.

There are sources who have stated that Gerrard could walk instead of being sacked should the correct opportunity present itself in Europe. His family spend the majority of their time back in the UK and if a job comes up in England he would take it quickly.

Gerrard has not had an opportunity to work in the UK since his departure from Aston Villa in October 2022 but sources say that he is on the radar of a number of sides and has been asked the question by three unnamed clubs this year alone.

There is no doubt that if results do not improve at Al-Ettifaq there may need to be a decision made, but Saudi bosses would rather he stay in situ.

Saudi Pro League round-up: Big names on Saudi radar

Gerrard could soon be joined in Saudi Arabia by some big-name players, one from his former club Liverpool.

It’s believed Mohamed Salah remains the main objective for the Saudi Pro League, though Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a contender for his signature.

Meanwhile, Heung-min Son is being courted by the league, given his representatives are unhappy at Tottenham’s stance on offering him a new deal.

It’s also believed that Cristiano Ronaldo is a target of Al-Hilal in a potential transfer within the Saudi Pro League from Al-Nassr, as Neymar is being linked with moves away, to Santos and Inter Miami.

