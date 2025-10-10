Rangers is on the verge of a sensational reunion with Steven Gerrard, who has now given his firm commitment to return as manager following advanced talks in Glasgow, TEAMtalk understands.

The former Liverpool captain, who led the Gers to their historic 55th Scottish Premiership title in 2021, arrived in Scotland yesterday and has now agreed to take the helm, sources confirm.

Negotiations, which began last week and continued in London on October 8, moved into Friday, AND have progressed swiftly, with Rangers assuring Gerrard that his demands for a robust backroom team will be met.

The 45-year-old is set to bring at least four key staff members, including former Rangers striker Jermaine Defoe, ex-assistant Gary McAllister, and club icon Steven Davis, all of whom are primed to join his coaching setup.

This assurance was pivotal in securing Gerrard’s enthusiastic “yes” to the role, as he seeks to replicate the cohesive structure that underpinned his previous success at Ibrox.

The Rangers hierarchy, while still planning to speak with other candidates as part of their due diligence, views Gerrard as the standout choice to replace the sacked Russell Martin.

His deep connection to the club and proven track record have made him the fans’ favourite, with social media ablaze on X with comments like, “Bring him home!” trending.

Financial concerns, which initially loomed large, have been addressed, with the club confident that Gerrard’s appointment aligns with their budgetary framework.

With Gerrard now in Glasgow, final details are being ironed out, and an official announcement could come as early as this weekend.

The return of the man who ended Celtic’s dominance in 2021 has sparked a wave of optimism among supporters. As Rangers prepare for a new chapter, Gerrard’s homecoming signals a bold step toward restoring the club’s competitive edge.

Gerrard is expected to take over soon, with Rangers 8th in the table and yet to find a win in the Europa League after a poor period under former boss Martin.

