Steven Gerrard says YES to Wrexham as Ryan Reynolds sets Phil Parkinson ultimatum

Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard is open to becoming Ryan Reynolds's new manager with Wrexham

Steven Gerrard is ready to take charge of Wrexham should the club decide to part company with Phil Parkinson, with TEAMtalk understanding the former Liverpool captain is keen to return to management and would welcome the opportunity to lead the ambitious Welsh outfit.

Wrexham’s Hollywood owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have overseen a remarkable rise under Parkinson, who has become a club legend after guiding the Red Dragons from non-league football to the Championship in consecutive promotions.

However, the club’s ambitions have continued to grow alongside their extraordinary rise, and sources indicate that the hierarchy are increasingly focused on reaching the Premier League as quickly as possible.

TEAMtalk understands that while Reynolds and McElhenney would be reluctant to part company with Parkinson, there are growing concerns behind the scenes over whether the current regime can deliver the ultimate objective.

Wrexham are currently languishing in 17th place in the Championship, with just two wins from their opening 10 games. They are already 10 points adrift of the automatic promotion places despite another significant summer of investment.

That start has increased the pressure on Parkinson, who has been in charge for more than five years and delivered some of the most memorable moments in the club’s history.

But TEAMtalk understands that this weekend’s clash with Preston North End could prove pivotal, with a failure to secure victory potentially signalling the end of Parkinson’s tenure.

If they do part company with Parkinson, it will be done so with the utmost thanks, and he will leave with the club’s eternal gratitude.

Should Wrexham decide a change is necessary, Gerrard is understood to be ready to step into the role and sources can reveal why the Liverpool icon is willing to take on the challenge…

Gerrard keen for management return; Wrexham are keen

The former England and Liverpool midfielder is eager to return to the dugout after being out of work since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq last year.

Gerrard came close to taking the Burnley job during the summer, underlining his desire to get back into management, and Wrexham could now offer him an opportunity to take on one of the most ambitious projects in British football.

Sources indicate that the prospect of taking charge at the Racecourse Ground would appeal to the Liverpool-born coach, with Wrexham’s resources, profile and Premier League ambitions making the role an attractive proposition.

For the club, appointing a figure of Gerrard’s stature would represent a significant statement of intent as they attempt to turn their Championship ambitions into a genuine push for promotion.

Gerrard enjoyed a distinguished playing career at Liverpool, captaining the club to Champions League glory in 2005 before moving into management. His coaching career has included spells at Rangers, where he won the Scottish Premiership title, Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

His availability and willingness to return to management make him a name to watch should Wrexham decide to make a change.

The club’s hierarchy now also includes sporting director Steve Nickson, with the football operation under pressure to ensure that the team’s performances match the scale of the owners’ ambitions.

Parkinson’s achievements will ensure he retains a special place in Wrexham’s history. He delivered back-to-back promotions and helped transform the club’s fortunes during the Reynolds and McElhenney era, making any decision to dismiss him an emotionally difficult one for the owners.

Nevertheless, the immediate priority is results. With Wrexham sitting 17th after 10 matches and the automatic promotion places already a considerable distance away, the Preston fixture takes on added significance.