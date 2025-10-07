Steven Gerrard is the hot favourite to become the new Rangers manager and is open to a return to the club following the sacking of Russell Martin, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Gerrard, who led Rangers to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title, is keen to replace Martin, but some complications must be ironed out before he reclaims the hot seat.

We understand that Gerrard wants to have more control over transfers and expects to be given funds to spend in the January window, as he isn’t happy with the level of the current Rangers squad.

If sporting director Kevin Thelwell is willing to give Gerrard a bigger influence over transfer business, that would go a long way in easing the ex-Gers boss’s concerns.

Meanwhile, two members of Gerrard’s potential coaching team have already been identified. Sources confirm that Gary McAllister, who was assistant manager at Rangers during Gerrard’s tenure, is open to joining the new team.

Former Gers striker Jermain Defoe is also open to joining the backroom staff if Gerrard takes charge.

And Gerrard’s agents are working hard to put him in the best position for a return to management…

Gerrard primed for Rangers return as five candidates considered

Gerrard is set to give a rare interview on Rio Ferdinand’s ‘Rio Meets’ podcast today – where his future is very likely to be discussed.

The episode will air at 4pm UK time and could reveal more about the former Liverpool’s stance on an imminent return to management.

Rangers are keen to make an appointment quickly following Martin’s sacking, as any new manager will want to use the international break to get to know their players as they look to bounce back from a poor run of results.

The Glasgow side currently sit eighth in the Scottish Premiership table – 11 points behind leaders Hearts – and a 1-1 draw to strugglers Falkirk on Sunday was the final nail in Martin’s coffin, who was sacked after just 123 days in charge.

Prior to Martin’s appointment in June, Gerrard was considered by Rangers but was unavailable due to contractual issues stemming from his time with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq.

TEAMtalk revealed back on September 18 that there is a genuine possibility of Gerrard returning to Ibrox and now he is the leading candidate in their managerial hunt. He is the preference of the majority of supporters, too.

The likes of Mark van Bommel, Kevin Muscat, Sean Dyche, and Danny Rohl have also been considered by the Scottish side but Gerrard is now understood to be top of the shortlist.

Big developments are expected in the coming days and it will be interesting to see what Gerrard says in his interview with Ferdinand later today.

