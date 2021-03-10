Steven Gerrard hopes Jurgen Klopp remains in charge at Liverpool “for many years” – but the Rangers boss has admitted it is his dream to one day return to Anfield as manager.

Former Liverpool skipper Gerrard is the toast of Ibrox after steering Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years.

However, speculation has heated up in the past few days that he could replace Klopp this summer. The Reds manager is under pressure after six successive home defeats. And on Tuesday, he was quick to speak out on speculation he could become Germany coach.

Now Gerrard, speaking to ITV, claims despite Liverpool’s struggles, Klopp remains “one of the best managers”.

And the modest Rangers boss insists Liverpool fans everywhere only want one man in charge in Klopp, with the Reds more than certainly an interesting bet prospect for next season should they recruit well in the summer.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard said. “They want Jurgen Klopp to continue to be the Liverpool manager – and I’m totally with all of them.

“We shouldn’t talk about this, we have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him.

“I hope he stays for a few more years. But I’ve got a job here. I don’t think it’s helpful to talk about this and I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.”

Liverpool in my blood – Gerrard

Gerrard made 710 appearances and won nine trophies for Liverpool during his 19-year playing career.

He hung up his boots in 2016 after a spell at the Los Angeles Galaxy and left his role as a youth coach at Anfield to become Rangers boss in May 2018.

“Liverpool is my club,” he added. “I had a great journey. Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is, but not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough.

“There’s a lot of fantastic managers that would all like the chance to manage Liverpool. We need to respect Jurgen first and foremost.”

