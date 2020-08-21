Steven Gerrard warning to Leeds as he reveals rejected bid for star man

Steven Gerrard has warned Leeds to think carefully before bidding again after confirming they had failed in an offer for Ryan Kent.

The Whites are poised to embark on their first Premier League campaign since 2004.



A busy summer transfer window had been expected, but activity beyond re-signing players already there last year had thus far been in relatively short supply.

Their efforts to bring back influential centre-half Ben White have been ailing. But according to reports, Leeds will waste little time in moving on to other targets.

As such, a report claimed Leeds have made a third attempt at signing former Liverpool man Kent.

The 23-year-old had been a firm target for the Whites last summer, but Gerrard’s side won the race after being impressed during his initial loan spell at Ibrox.

Leeds are determined once more to get their man, however, with the article stating Leeds will make a ‘£10m bid’ for his services.

Gerrard, however, has confirmed Leeds’ bid has been rejected.

He told the official Rangers website: “Ryan (Kent) is a player we admire very much here and we have seen him develop. He is progressing very quickly and is a player we want to keep hold off.

“We very quickly rejected an opening bid that was nowhere near his valuation.

“We want the player to stay here, as do the board. The fans love him also and Leeds will need to respect that, they need to really think hard if they want to come in again. I have spoken to Ryan and he is totally focused on the match tomorrow.”

He added: “We will always put up a tough fight to keep the top talent here at Rangers.”

Gerrard frustrated by dropped points

Rangers had made a strong start to the season but were held to a 0-0 draw by Livingston last time out.

Gerrard insists there is a determination at Rangers to put that right this weekend against Kilmarnock.

“The fans are all entitled to their opinion. Yes I was frustrated after Sunday but it is no time to panic. We were one goal away from a perfect start to the season.

“We have had some really good challenges against Kilmarnock and they are very well-drilled. They have had a strong start to the season and will be a tough challenge. Has been nice to have a full week to work on parts of our game I would like us to improve on.”