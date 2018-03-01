Steven Pienaar says denying Man Utd title was his pinnacle

Former Everton star Steven Pienaar has lifted the lid on the favourite memory from his career after deciding to hang up his boots.

The South Africa midfielder spent his best years in the Premier League and will be remembered for his time at Everton, while he also spent less successful stints at Tottenham and Sunderland.

And Pienaar, who announced his retirement with immediate effect on Wednesday, says signing for the Toffees and scoring the goal that denied Manchester United the Premier League title were the best moments of his career.

Pienaar netted an 85th-minute equaliser at Old Trafford in the dramatic 4-4 draw which prevented United from retaining the Premier League title in 2012, as Sir Alex Ferguson’s side lost out on title glory to Manchester City.

Explaining himself, he told Sky Sports News: “My favourite moment? Obviously, signing for Everton and scoring the equaliser against Man Utd to deny them the title – that was something special for me.

And when asked what prompted his decision to retire, he said: “My body was just a bit tired, I couldn’t get up anymore.

“It’s a bit weird [no longer being a footballer], I’m just getting used to it. But it’s been playing on my mind for a while so I’m happy I can spend time with the kids, with my mum, with my wife and the family. I’m really happy.”