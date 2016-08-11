Stoke ‘admit defeat’ in pursuit of former United star RVP

Stoke City have ‘accepted defeat’ in their hopes of signing former Manchester United star Robin van Persie from Fenerbahce this summer.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, the Potters have given up on the former Arsenal striker and will now look at other targets.

Reports in Fanatik, another Turkish outlet, state that while Stoke have no issue paying his rumoured £6million transfer fee, they cannot afford his £160k wages.

The Netherlands international made the move to the Turkish Super Lig from Manchester United last summer but has not managed to become a regular in the starting XI.

Sabah go on to say that despite this, Fenerbahce have no intention of selling Van Persie just one year after signing the 33-year-old.

‘RVP’ did not leave Old Trafford on amicable terms after his claims that countryman Louis van Gaal never gave him a fair chance.

“After the deal [to join Fenerbahce] was done I got texts from Sir Alex, David Gill, Ed Woodward – who was very classy in making this move straightforward for me,” Van Persie told the Telegraph last year.

“At Carrington, because I was training on my own at the end, I waited two hours after my session for the first team to come in, to say goodbye to the players and that was nice.

“Ed said I’m always welcome back and that’s what I’ll remember: Manchester United is a beast where everything you do, good or bad, has bigger impact. Like Arsenal, it is a family club, a classy club.

“After getting injured last season at Man United I asked to play in the reserves, to get my minutes, but after was on the bench again. The atmosphere changed between me and Louis and people at the club saw it, but I was always professional. At that point I didn’t think to leave. Bouchra was happy. The kids were happy. I was happy in Manchester.

“When I came back, it wasn’t an honest battle any more. Fighting to get back in the team wasn’t given me as an option. He was sending me to Pitch Two. And I’m a mature player. I’m not stupid. I didn’t get angry or emotional. These things are part of football, part of life. You have to make the best out of any situation so I’m doing this by moving on.”