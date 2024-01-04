Stoke in advanced talks with Leicester for Iversen loan deal after revisiting summer attempt

Stoke City are in advanced talks to take goalkeeper Daniel Iversen on loan from fellow Championship side Leicester City, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Iversen has begun to be linked with Stoke again this week after they previously looked at him in the summer, when his former Preston North End head coach Alex Neil was still in charge.

Now, the Potters have revisited their interest in Iversen in an attempt to strengthen the goalkeeping options available to Neil’s successor, Steven Schumacher.

In July, Stoke took Mark Travers on loan from Bournemouth, but he was recalled by the Premier League side in late October, 14 appearances into his spell.

It has left them with Jack Bonham as their main goalkeeper, having been promoted from the backup role he was playing behind Travers.

Meanwhile, teenager Tommy Simkin has often been on the bench after returning from his own loan spell with Solihull Moors and recently earned his Stoke debut.

More experienced deputy Frank Fielding has been injured since November after previously being on the bench a few times this season too.

Stoke’s lack of available depth in the goalkeeping department will be laid bare on Saturday when they host Brighton in the FA Cup, a competition Simkin cannot represent them in this season due to a previous appearance in it for Solihull.

Bonham will almost certainly be tasked with the starting duties once again, but if things fall into place for Stoke, he could end the season as he started it: as their substitute goalie.

Stoke see Iversen as next no.1

Considering the circumstances, Stoke want a number one and believe Iversen could be up to the task.

When they originally thought of signing him in the summer, they were put off by Leicester’s asking price. Since then, he has barely even been on the bench that often for the Foxes, whose main goalkeeper this season has been 2023 signing, Mads Hermansen.

Hermansen’s Danish compatriot Iversen is under contract until 2025 with league leaders Leicester, who – with Jakub Stolarczyk also higher in the pecking order – could now be more open to loaning the 26-year-old out.

Iversen’s previous form for Preston proved his capability in the Championship, which 19th-placed Stoke are aiming to benefit from.

