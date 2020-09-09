Stoke close to announcing deal for talented Barnsley forward

Stoke City have agreed a deal with Barnsley for Jacob Brown, TEAMtalk can confirm.

The 22-year-old forward, who can play across the field, has come through the youth ranks at Oakwell.

Stoke though have made their move to sign the talented attacker and beaten a number of clubs to land him.

Brown is now undergoing a medical ahead of finalising a move to the Stoke Stadium and a deal will be announced imminently.

Brown has been a key player for the Tykes over the last two seasons. He played a key role in winning promotion from League One and then made 40 appearances as Barnsley maintained their Championship status last season.

He contributed nine assists and scored three times and his versatility has seen him play as a wing-back.

Halifax-born Brown is under contract until 2022 at Oakwell and Stoke will have to pay a sizeable fee to get their man.

BBC Radio Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings claimed Barnsley “reluctantly” agreed to the sale of one of their young stars.

Meanwhile, Stoke have announced the appointment of John Coates as joint chairman alongside Peter Coates.

The club have also announced the appointment of Richard Smith as vice-chairman.