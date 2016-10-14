Stoke boss Hughes accuses Wales over Allen

Stoke boss Mark Hughes has accused Wales of “compromising” the fitness of Joe Allen after the midfielder returned from international duty with a hamstring injury.

Allen picked up the injury after scoring in the 2-2 draw in Austria and sat out the following game against Georgia in Cardiff.

But Hughes believes Allen did too much with Chris Coleman’s men and as a result is a doubt for this week’s Premier League clash with Sunderland.

Hughes told Stoke’s official website: “We’re still checking on Joe, he hasn’t trained with the group yet.

“We’ve just got to be a little bit careful with him; unfortunately he probably did a little bit too much with the Welsh squad.

“We would have given him an extra day’s rest but he trained with [them] and that’s probably compromised him a little bit so they have to be a little bit careful in that regard.

“We’re hopeful that he’s going to be okay and we’ll have to check on him tomorrow.”

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season and had scored in his last three games for club and country.