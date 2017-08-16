Stoke City complete loan signing of PSG forward

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris Saint Germain.

The 24-year-old, who won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, completed his medical on Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez joins Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma, Maxim Choupa-Moting, Bruno Martins Indi and Josh Tymon as the Potters’ latest summer recruit.

Stoke’s Chief Executive Tony Scholes said: “Jesé was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us.

“He hasn’t had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he’s still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League.