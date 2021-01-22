Stoke beat off rivals to complete signing of Charlton winger

Stoke have beaten off competition to complete the signing of winger Alfie Doughty from Charlton for an undisclosed fee.

We reported Stoke’s interest in the player earlier this month, with the 21-year-old becoming the Championship club’s first permanent arrival of the transfer window. That is after they landed loan deals for Jack Clarke, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Rabbi Matondo.

Doughty, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and not played since October, scored three goals in 36 appearances for the Addicks after coming through the League One side’s academy system.

Potters boss Michael O’Neill told his club’s website: “We are delighted to get Alife in. He fits the profile of type of player we want to bring to the club – he is young, keen and wants to prove himself.

“Unfortunately, he’s injured at present but we have taken the opportunity to sign him now because he was much in demand and we have beaten off a great deal of competition.”

Stoke have gone five Championship games without a win and sit eighth in the table ahead of Friday’s home clash with promotion-chasing Watford.