Stoke fight off mass rival Championship interest to get No.1 strike target over the line

Stoke City have won the race to sign Tom Cannon loan from Leicester City following a summer-long battle with a host of other Championship clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

A frontline striker has been Stoke’s top transfer priority since the end of another disappointing season in May, but they have had to be patient in their pursuit of Cannon, with Leicester needing to keep hold of him until bringing in their own reinforcements, and multiple other clubs exploring deals to sign the 21-year-old since it was made clear he would be available.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Hull City, West Brom, Middlesbrough and Norwich City are among those clubs, with at least one making a cash offer, but Cannon only wanted a loan move and has chosen Stoke.

Steven Schumacher is able to promise regular football and made his interest known early, while proximity to Cannon’s family in the North West is also likely to have worked in Stoke’s favour.

Although only on loan, Cannon would represent the marquee signing the Potters recognised they needed if they were to be truly successful in the Championship this season. Cannon previously scored eight goals in 20 appearances on loan at Preston and has the pace to stretch defences that Schumacher believes is key to the team scoring more goals.

Stoke are also set to sign Japanese midfielder Tatsuki Seko on a four-year deal from Kawasaki Frontale on deadline day, while we understand that Luke Cundle is also set to re-sign on loan for the season from Wolves.

There will be exits too, but it remains to be seen if Niall Ennis will move on, with Barnsley set to sign free agent Stephen Humphrys having been waiting for the former Plymouth striker to be made available as Stoke continued to chase Cannon.