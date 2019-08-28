Celtic have signed right-back Moritz Bauer on a season-long loan deal from Stoke.

The 27-year-old Austria international joined the Potters in 2018 and made 21 Sky Bet Championship starts, the last of those coming on the last day of the 2018/19 campaign.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has been looking for cover at right-back, having brought in Hatem Abd Elhamed but allowed Mikael Lustig and Christian Gamboa to leave.

Bauer told the club’s website: “I’m really, really looking forward to it. I know about the stadium, the historical Celtic Park, and I hope that I can win trophies here and have a very successful season.

“It’s a massive club with a big history and when you see the stadium from the outside and the players there who have already worn the jersey – they are big names.

“I love being here and having the target of being first as I like that pressure. There are players here who have already won titles, and it’s a big opportunity for me to learn from them and grow as a player as I hope to be part of a successful team.”

Wednesday’s papers, meanwhile, claim a Red Bull Salzburg left-back is also weighing up an offer from Celtic as the Scottish champions gear up for an exciting end to the transfer window.

