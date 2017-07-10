Stoke star man Arnautovic wants out; West Ham lurk

Stoke winger Marko Arnautovic has handed in a transfer request, according to Sky Sports.

The Austrian forward has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham, while AC Milan and PSG are also understood to be tracking the player.

The 28-year-old “has grown increasingly frustrated with what he sees as a lack of ambition” at Stoke is keen on a move away from the Potteries.

Arnautovic arrived from Werder Bremen four years ago for just £2million, but after signing a new deal last summer to keep him at Stoke until 2020, the club are understood to want £15million for him.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes is however keen to keep the club’s star man, who has scored 22 goals and claimed 27 assists in 125 Premier League appearances for the club. Hughes signed up the player to a lucrative new contract

Arnautovic was thought to be pondering an exit last summer as he entered the last year of his deal, triggering a £12.5milllion release clause.

Everton were interested in him last summer, but he decided to stay put and extend his contract and at the time commented: “I am proud and thrilled to finally let you know that I am going to stay a Potter and will continue playing with my team and for my fantastic fans.

“I suppose some times it takes a bit longer to make the right decision and this one comes from my heart. My family and I could not be happier. Can’t wait for the season to begin!”

Whether Stoke have blocked a potential move remains to be seen, but the fact that Arnautovic has formally asked for a transfer suggests he is serious about leaving this time around.

He is currently on the club’s pre-season tour of Switzerland.