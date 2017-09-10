Stoke targeted Paul Pogba as weak Man Utd link – Adam

Stoke’s plan to exploit Paul Pogba’s flaws was the key to Stoke’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Saturday, according to Charlie Adam.

The Potters gave United a real test, with Jose Mourinho’s side conceding their first league goals of the season.

And Stoke midfielder Adam believes that taking advantage of Pogba’s roaming, and thus isolating Nemanja Matic, was key to their success.

“We felt we could punish United at the sides of Pogba and Matic,” Adam told BT Sport.

“Pogba is a world class player but at times he gets attracted to the ball and you can get the opposite side of him.

“At times we tried that but United are a top side and we had to work hard for that.

“He’s obviously a top player but if you can get to the side of him, Matic is isolated. At times we cause them problems.

“We have to respect them and they caused us problems too but we deserved a draw in the end I think.”