Stoke to pay £2m loan fee as Bony makes move from Man City

Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony has joined Stoke on loan for the rest of the season, both clubs have announced.

The deal is reportedly set to cost the Potters a £2million fee – small change, however, in comparison to the £28million City paid Swansea to sign the Ivory Coast striker in January 2015.

The Ivory Coast international arrives with a reputation of being one of European footballs most prolific frontmen – netting 130 goals in just 278 career appearances.

Talking to the club’s official website, Potters boss Mark Hughes said: “Bringing Wilfried in was a no-brainer for us to be perfectly honest, because he knows the Premier League and has scored plenty of goals at this level.

“He has power, speed and very good physical attributes which will undoubtedly help us, and his technical and finishing skills are outstanding too.

“Eighteen months ago he was being bought for a hugely significant amount of money, so we know that we are bringing in a top quality striker.”

He added: “Everybody is aware of Wilfried and what he is capable of, and it was no surprise that one of the bigger clubs came in for him on the back of his performances for Swansea – the only surprise has been that he didn’t enjoy the success with Manchester City that we all thought he would.”