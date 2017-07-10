Stormzy responds to newspaper mistaking him with Lukaku

Stormzy has made public his feelings after a newspaper confused him with Manchester United new boy Romelu Lukaku.

The Irish Herald posted a picture of the UK grime artist in a Manchester United tracksuit with the headline: “Lukaku is ready for work.”

The image quickly went viral with Twitter users lapping up the astonishing blunder.

The newspaper’s editor Alan Steenson then posted a response on the newspaper’s website, which read: “Hands up, we got it badly wrong.

“Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn’t him. It was Stormzy.

“To be honest, we are totally embarrassed and want to say sorry to all involved and our readers for the error. We will keep our eye on the ball in future.”

However, the rapper soon issued his own response, tweeting to his 757,000 followers: “I don’t find none of this funny btw [by the way].

“Don’t want to sound like a party pooper who missed the joke…”

The Herald then tweeted back, saying “Sincere apologies, we don’t think it’s funny either.”

.Sincere apologies, we don't think it's funny either https://t.co/ntHGweV9pq — The Herald (@HeraldNewsdesk) July 10, 2017

The paper then issued an apology to Lukaku, tweeting:

.Hi @RomeluLukaku9, we owe you a very sincere apology https://t.co/ntHGweV9pq — The Herald (@HeraldNewsdesk) July 10, 2017

The striker has since completed a £75million move from Everton to Manchester United, signing a five-year deal and inheriting Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s No 9 shirt.