Strachan leaves Scotland hotseat; Moyes favourite for vacancy

Gordon Strachan has left his position as manager of the Scotland national team following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The SAF decided not to renew Strachan’s contract following the failed campaign and the search for his successor begins immediately.

Former Sunderland, Manchester United and Everton boss David Moyes has been installed as early favourite to take charge, with Gary McAllister and Brendan Rodgers also mentioned as contenders.

During his time in charge, Strachan failed to take Scotland to both the World Cup in Russia and 2016 European Championships.

Strachan had been in charge of Scotland since 2013 but will replaced going into the Euro 2020 qualifying.

Stewart Regan, Scottish FA chief executive said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Gordon for his excellent service to the national team. I know how disappointed he was that we couldn’t secure a play-off place but to come so close was a tribute to the belief he instilled in his squad.

“After almost five years the Board felt it was time for a new direction to prepare for the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying campaign and also the forthcoming UEFA Nations League.

“We are grateful to both Gordon and Mark for their efforts and wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Strachan: “I said on my first day as Scotland manager that it was the proudest moment of my career and that I wanted to put a smile back on the nation’s face again. I share the profound disappointment at missing out on the play-offs, especially having worked so hard to fight our way back into contention.

“The players should receive immense credit for that resilience in coming back from a difficult start and I would like to thank each and every player who has come in to represent their country.

“Together we have shared some really magical moments and those memories will live with me for ever.

“Of course, what made those moments special was the unwavering support of our fans. Through highs and lows you have stayed with the team and my biggest regret is not being able to provide the finals tournament you deserve.

“I would like to thank the Board, the backroom staff and everyone at the Scottish FA for the help and support they have given me as national coach. It has been a real privilege.”