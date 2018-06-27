Stricken West Ham star Lanzini denies claims over knee injury

West Ham playmaker Manuel Lanzini hopes to return to action early next year after suffering knee ligament damage on international duty with Argentina.

The 25-year-old, who was ruled out of the World Cup and reportedly set to be sidelined for the whole of next season, said surgery on the injury had been successful.

He posted on Twitter: “Some English media have said that my injury will make me miss next season, that there were problems with the surgery… none of this is true.

“The surgery went really well. Although I don’t want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019. Thank you.”